Laos to ensure equality in learning

Vientiane, Sep 9 (IANS) Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong has urged education departments to increase investment in education development to ensure that more people have access to quality education and that gaps in education between urban and rural areas are narrowed.

The Lao government recognises education as a vital component of human resource development and works to ensure that both urban and rural residents have equitable access to high-quality education, said Phout, while delivering a speech to mark International Literacy Day on Sunday.

A report from Laos' Ministry of Education and Sports suggested that literacy is hugely significant for creating a competent workforce that has the knowledge, abilities and skills to keep abreast of changes and developments in society, as well as fostering a culture of learning, according to Xinhua news agency.

In Laos, numerous people in rural areas have difficulty accessing education, while a shortage of teachers and the high student dropout rate exacerbate the situation.

Phout said that Laos must overcome these challenges by increasing investment in education and making the best use of all available resources, even though the country is in an economic downturn and large areas are affected by weather extremes.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports will focus all its efforts on ensuring everyone has access to education.

The ministry will open up more educational opportunities in remote areas, with a focus on the poorest families, women, smaller ethnic groups, and people with disabilities.

