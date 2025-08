August 02, 2025

In a major embarrassment, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a significant blunder on Saturday (August 2) when he declared that “farmers would never be assured” as long as he is alive. Addressing a gathering of farmers at the launch of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, Chandrababu Naidu stated, “As long as Chandranna is alive, there is no assurance for farmers, and there will never be any assurance in the future.”