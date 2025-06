June 23, 2025

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the IIIT Selection Merit List 2025 today, June 23 at 5 PM. Candidates who applied for admissions to IIIT campuses at Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam, and Ongole can now check their selection status online.