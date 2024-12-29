Zeenat gets close to Bengal’s tourist destination, foresters on tenterhooks

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) Foresters claimed that they have managed to isolate Zeenat – the three-year-old tigress from Odisha’s Simlipal National Park – in a wooded area near Bangopalpur Reserve Forest in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

Zeenat, one of the two tigresses relocated from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to Simlipal, strayed into neighbouring West Bengal nearly 10 days ago. During this period, radio-collared Zeenat moved over 100 km through West Bengal’s Purulia district and then stepped into adjoining Bankura.

“Attempts were made to tranquilise the tigress on Saturday and again during the early hours of Sunday. However, we are not sure if the darts hit her at the intended spot. Her radio collar is now emitting a continuous signal and we have traced her to a forested area near Bangopalpur. We have surrounded the area with nets. Only after verifying her physical condition will another attempt be made to tranquilise the tigress, or it may be life-threatening for the animal,” a senior forest department official said.

Authorities are on tenterhooks as Zeenat’s present location is within a km of densely populated villages. Prohibitory orders have been imposed to prevent people from gathering in numbers or entering the forest. Villagers have also been advised to stop sending goats and cows to graze in the forested areas. During her travel through the Purulia district, the big cat killed and partly consumed 4-5 domestic goats that were grazing in the forests.

“We have to act fast and capture the tigress. The nearby forests have an ample supply of deer. If she manages to get there, it will be very difficult to trap her. Moreover, the area is just 3-4 km from Mukutmanipur – a very popular tourist destination in West Bengal. People from Kolkata and other places are expected to flock there over the next few days for New Year celebrations. Bangopalpur is a popular destination for tourists who put up at Mukutmanipur. It will be very difficult to keep them away. The tigress will be an added attraction for many. We don’t want that to happen. It will only make our task more difficult,” another senior forester said.

Forest department teams comprise experts from Odisha and the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve. Over the last few days, nylon nets have been used to confine Zeenat and trap cages laid out with game inside, to lure her. The tigress, clearly in very good shape, refused to fall into the trap and on one occasion, leapt across a net and escaped.

