AAP's education model 'exposed': Punjab computer teacher's hunger strike enters 8th day

Sangrur, Dec 29 (IANS) At a time when Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is showcasing its education model in Delhi before the Assembly elections, a fast-unto-death by a computer teacher in the party-ruled Punjab on Sunday entered the eighth day against the Bhagwant Mann government's "failure" to pay their salary dues.

Johnny Singhla's fast-unto-death entered the eighth day while a relay fast by his fellow government computer teachers entered its 120th day to protest against the Punjab government's "failure" to take note of their demands related to wage revision and parity.

Harpreet, an agitating teacher sitting close to the venue of Singla's hunger strike, told IANS, "Johnny sir's fast-unto-death started on December 22 and has entered its eighth day but no official has come to enquire."

The protesting teachers, under the aegis of Computer Adhyapak Bhukh Hartal Sanghrash Committee, said while Punjab Cabinet ministers had visited the Khanauri border to meet fasting farmer Union leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, no efforts had been made by the Mann government to redress the computer teachers' grievances.

Another agitating teacher, Gurpreet Siddhu, said, "Ahead of the Assembly election, the ruling AAP had promised that under their government nobody would need to agitate or climb water tanks to get their genuine demands accepted."

"But today, not only have our earlier wage benefits been withdrawn but our colleague has also been pushed towards fast-unto-death," Siddhu told IANS.

"The AAP government had come to power on the assurance that their treasury would never get empty like its predecessors but they have failed to clear our dues," said Siddhu.

Rohit Kansal, another agitating teacher, said, "Johnny sir was forced to take the extreme step of fast-unto-death to mount pressure on the government."

"He tells me that he does not want his death to go to waste. He wants to lay down his life while fighting the government," Kansal said, slamming the AAP government's "double-speak" over fulfilling the computer teachers' demands despite over 40 meetings with ministers.

The demands of the computer teachers included the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, revision in dearness allowance and help for families of over 100 computer teachers who had died during service.

Last month, the agitators staged a dharna outside the Chief Minister's residence but shifted their protest from there on assurance from officials and State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

