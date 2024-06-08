Young fans of PM Modi ecstatic over his swearing-in for third time, share happiness

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister along with the Council of Ministers for the third time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

While the third tenure of PM Modi has sent his well-wishers in jovial and jubilant mode, a couple of young enthusiastic fans are sharing their joy ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

These are the same kids who gifted self-drawn portraits of PM Modi during poll campaigns.

Ratan Shankar, who presented a sketch to PM Modi at the Patna campaign rally said that he was very happy to see him become the Prime Minister for third straight term.

The young student, who portrayed the flagship schemes of the Modi government in his sketch, said that PM Modi’s oath ceremony for the third time is a historic moment and he and his family are overjoyed to witness it.

Vikas Anand, the father of Miraya Anand, shared happiness on her behalf and said that their whole family is elated over PM Modi’s third term. He said that this will give impetus to the wide spectrum of works accomplished under the Modi government.

Delhi-based four-year-old Miraya Anand, made a sketch of PM Modi while comparing him with his grandfather and this also earned her accolades from the latter.

“Bharat’s future is in safe hands,” was PM Modi’s reply to her sketch.

Pinku Devangan of Chhattisgarh, who made a painting of PM Modi said that he was lucky to see the Prime Minister in person.

“What else you could demand if you make a painting for the Prime Minister, it reaches his office and also elicits a reply from him,” he said while sharing his happiness.

“In the third term of the Modi government, the nation will scale new heights of success and will become Vishwaguru in true form,” he added.

