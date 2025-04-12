Himachal CM urges BRO to construct crucial road on Indo-Tibet border

Shimla, April 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a wing of the Defence Ministry that maintains the strategic highways, to take over the construction of road to connect Kinnaur with Lahaul-Spiti that lies on the Indo-Tibet border.

The Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa Pass route has recently got clearance from the National Board for Wildlife for its construction, an official statement said.

The issue to construct this road, located at an altitude of 4,865 metres and on completion to become country’s second highest motorable road after Khardung la, was taken up by the Chief Minister at a meeting here with Director General (Border Roads) Lt. Gen Raghu Srinivasan.

The Director-General called on the Chief Minister to discuss key infrastructure initiatives under Project Deepak. Once completed, the proposed road would reduce the distance between the state capital and Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti, by almost 100 km and offer much-needed alternative to the existing arduous route via Nako, Sumdo and Tabo.

The proposed road would shorten the distance from the state capital to approximately 310 km, improving access and boost tourism, besides strengthening defence logistics in the region, said the government.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the progress of strategically vital road works in the hill state and the enhancement of connectivity for the people.

The Director-General apprised the Chief Minister that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), through Project Deepak, was responsible for the upgradation, improvement and development of three major National Highways -- NH-03, NH-05 and NH-505 -- in the Manali and Sissu sectors of Himachal Pradesh.

These projects are not only of strategic importance but also aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents in remote hill regions.

The Chief Minister appreciated the commendable work being carried out by the BRO in some of the most challenging high-altitude and inhospitable terrains of the state.

He lauded BRO’s significant role in national security and improving the quality of life of people. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the BRO to take over the maintenance of critical road stretches, including Leo Chango and Shiv Mandir to Gue roads, presently under the state Public Works Department (PWD).

The Chief Minister asked the BRO to take over the Chamba-Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road, which holds strategic and logistical significance. Connecting the remote Pangi Valley near the Line of Actual Control, this route offers an alternate north-south corridor, especially when Manali-Leh or Rohtang routes are blocked.

Presently maintained by the PWD, the road via the Sach Pass is open only four-five months. The Chief Minister also flagged the issue of long-pending 13-km Tissa Tunnel, which would reduce the distance from Chamba to Killar by 88 km and enable all-weather connectivity.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that BRO's involvement would accelerate the development of vital road infrastructure and further strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s strategic connectivity and economic development.

The Director-General assured the Chief Minister that these roads would be taken over as soon as the formal handover from the PWD is completed.

He said in-principle approval for the same has already been obtained and once all formalities are completed, the works on these roads would be accelerated.

