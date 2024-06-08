IANS Interview: Will make renewed efforts for special category status to Bihar, says LJP-RV's Shambhavi Choudhary

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Shambhavi Choudhary has scripted history by becoming one of the youngest Members of Parliament (MP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She contested the elections from Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar on a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ticket.

The 25-year-old Parliamentarian won by a margin of over five lakh votes, defeating the Congress candidate Sunny Hazari.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Shambhavi Choudhary talked about the special category status for Bihar and said that the LJP-RV will make a renewed effort to get special status for Bihar.

IANS: How do you feel becoming an MP at such a young age? How will this benefit the youth?

Shambhavi Choudhary: I, along with my family, always dreamed of this. I am the third-generation politician in my family and I consider myself fortunate and privileged that the people have chosen me for this position.

Every moment, I feel grateful for this opportunity and realise the responsibility I have towards my constituency. Representing this area as a symbol of youth power and women's power, I aim to become the voice of the youth in Parliament and will do my best to serve them.

IANS: You contested on an LJP-RV ticket. What role do you see for your party chief Chirag Paswan in the NDA government?

Shambhavi Choudhary: I have repeatedly said that LJP-RV is the only party with a 100 per cent strike rate, not only in these elections but also in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We won all the seats we contested. This demonstrates the trust that the public in Bihar has placed in our party's ideas and principles.

Our leader, Chirag Paswan, is loved in the state and has consistently supported the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), unconditionally. We are delighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected for the third time, and we will stand by Chirag Paswan if he takes on a crucial responsibility.

IANS: Bihar has always demanded a Special Category Status, but this promise has never been fulfilled. How committed is LJP-RV to this demand?

Shambhavi Choudhary: The public has been demanding Special Category Status for a long time, and we are hopeful that all the parties in the NDA will come together to discuss this. The demand existed during the Planning Commission era, but it never came up before the NITI Aayog.

Once we form a government, all the parties of NDA and members of NITI Aayog can discuss this with PM Modi. We have full faith in our Prime Minister. We will take all necessary steps to take Bihar forward.

IANS: You are part of the NDA and forming a government with the BJP. There are many promises that the BJP has made. Does the LJP-TV stand with the BJP on all those issues?

Shambhavi Choudhary: We will ensure that all the promises made are fulfilled. Our party has worked hard in the elections. We received immense support from people, and we won by large margins in almost all seats. Hence, we will represent and fulfill their demands to the best extent.

IANS: Would you like to see Chirag Paswan as the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2025?

Shambhavi Choudhary: NDA has a clear mandate from the public, and we are only focusing on forming a government at the Centre and feeling happy that PM Modi is taking oath for the third time. For the 2025 Assembly elections, we will have a discussion later and whatever decision Chirag Paswan takes will be the correct one.

IANS: Both JD-U and LJP bagged a remarkable number of seats. Is the relationship between two parties like that of a younger and elder brother?

Shambhavi Choudhary: All the parties in this alliance have an equal status, and everyone has an equal right to put forward their demands. No one is bigger or smaller in the NDA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.