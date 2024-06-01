We will win 295-plus seats, say INDIA bloc leaders after Delhi meeting

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The INDIA bloc leaders said in unison on Saturday that their alliance will get over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which are going to be declared on June 4.

Members of the alliance made the declaration after a meeting held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday afternoon, a few hours before the seventh and final phase of polling concluded.

"Our alliance is winning at least 295 seats. It will be more than that for sure. We have arrived at this figure after holding extensive consultations with all our partners. They have been briefed by people in their respective regions and this is a junta's survey," said Kharge.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the alliance is moving forward with full force to form the next government.

"After getting feedback from everywhere, including voters and leaders, it is certain that the INDIA bloc is getting 295-plus seats. The BJP-NDA will get around 235. So we, on our own, are moving ahead to make a solid and stable government," he said after the meeting.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav maintained that the BJP is staring at a massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP will lose on all seats in Uttar Pradesh," he stated while predicting the INDIA bloc's huge win in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that no talk about any PM candidate was held during the meeting held at the Congress President's residence.

"INDIA bloc will get 295-plus seats. India is winning, and the people of the country are winning. We will decide on the PM later on. Their (BJP's) '400-paar' film flopped in the first phase itself," he said.

Several leaders, including former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, T. R. Baalu, Farooq Abdullah and D. Raja (CPI), also attended the meeting.

