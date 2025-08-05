We’re a developing nation, we need trade: Priyanka Chaturvedi backs EAM Jaishankar on global trade remarks

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Backing External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar’s call for a fair and multipolar global order, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, said on Tuesday that his comments reflect the reality of global trade dynamics and underscore the need for India to assert its position against arbitrary trade restrictions.

“What he said holds the truth, because many countries operate based on tariffs, and those who impose arbitrary tariffs disrupt global trade,” Chaturvedi said while responding to the minister’s recent remarks.

“Global trade should run according to the WTO's rule-based order. If a country starts considering itself superior or tries to create obstacles in any way, then it becomes necessary to speak up,” she added.

Her comments come in the wake of Jaishankar’s statement on Monday, where he emphasised the importance of a fair, representative, and multipolar global system.

“Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few,” the minister said, amid increasing trade tensions globally, including tariff threats from the US and pressure on India regarding its oil imports from Russia.

Chaturvedi further stressed that India, being a developing nation, must secure its economic interests. “We are a developing nation, and our country needs trade. What we are doing is in coordination with various nations. If there is any kind of disruption, it is important for us to raise our voice against it,” she asserted.

She also responded sharply to recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who had blamed India’s oil trade with Russia for prolonging the Ukraine conflict.

Chaturvedi dismissed President Trump’s statement as misleading. “It is wrong to say that India’s oil purchases from Russia are affecting the war. The European Union has already been buying oil. Trump repeatedly makes such inaccurate statements,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.