Wanted sharpshooter of Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a wanted sharpshooter of Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi gang from the national capital’s Rohini area, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that the sharpshooter Akshya Malik aka Nanha (28), was involved in a case of firing on a realtor/ builder, who denied paying extortion money of Rs 2 crore.

“He also whipped out a pistol at the time of apprehension in order to flee,” said the official.

Special Commissioner of Police (special cell), H.G.S Dhaliwal, said that specific information regarding the movement of Malik was received, and the accused was apprehended from Sector 9, Rohini.

“It is pertinent to mention here that when the accused reached the place of information, he was surrounded by the team members and warned to surrender. Despite warnings to surrender, the accused whipped out a pistol and tried to fire to make his way to flee,” said the Special CP.

“However, the team showed exemplary courage and swiftly apprehended the culprit after a brief scuffle, leaving no scope for him to run away. One single-shot pistol with three live cartridges of .315 bore was recovered from his possession,” said the official.

As per police record, Malik wanted to spread terror in his village, so he joined the gang of Kala Jathedi and Naresh Sethi through one Vikas.

“In July, Malik threatened one Rajeev Goel (a property dealer and builder, having an office at Sector-7, Dwarka) and demanded Rs 2 crore as protection money earlier,” said the official.

