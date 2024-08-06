US underscores need for ‘democratic principles’ in coup-prone B'desh

Washington, Aug 6 (IANS) The United States on Monday called for all decisions regarding the setting up of an interim government in Bangladesh to be made with “respect to democratic principles”, saying that it supports “an end to violence and need for accountability”.

The US emphasis on “democratic principles” should be seen against the backdrop of the history of military coups in Bangladesh.

“We are focused now on supporting an end to the violence and for accountability,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement he read at the daily briefing here.

“All decisions regarding the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people.”

The Bangladesh military has taken charge of the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh amid escalating protests on Monday.

Her resignation was announced by Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who said, “I am taking responsibility now and we will go to the President and ask to form an interim government to lead the country in the meantime.”

Bangladesh’s first military coup took place in 1975, soon after the country gained independence.

The first Prime Minister and Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members in a military coup.

After two more coups the same year, General Ziaur Rahman took charge and remained in power till 1981 before he was assassinated by a group of military officers.

“What we want to see is democratic order,” Miller said in response to a question.

“We want to see the Bangladeshi people choose their own government. And that's what we will be looking for in the days and weeks ahead.”

The spokesperson also underscored the need for a “full and transparent investigation to ensure accountability for the deaths during the protests in preceding days.

Some estimates have put the toll at 300.

