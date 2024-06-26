UN steps up security patrols after attacks kill 25 in South Sudan

Juba, June 26 (IANS) The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has intensified security patrols in South Sudan's Unity State and the Ruweng Administrative Area after clashes left at least 25 people dead over the weekend.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the UNMISS said it has also engaged with local authorities and security services in the restive areas to restore calm in the area.

Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom appealed for calm in the area, saying the UN mission is concerned by the escalating violence, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We urge national and local authorities to make every effort to ensure armed youth refrain from fighting and reduce tensions and restore calm in the affected areas," Haysom said.

He said it is vital that disputes and grievances are resolved through dialogue rather than conflict, which causes immense suffering to communities caught in the crossfire.

According to local media, the violence occurred on June 22 when officials from Rubkona country in Unity State travelled to Aliny county in the neighbouring Ruweng Administrative Area to retrieve cattle stolen from their communities.

During the planned handover of stolen stock, fighting broke out, and at least 25 people were killed, according to Santo Lual Mayuol, acting minister of information in the Ruweng Administrative Area.

Lual told Xinhua on Monday that the situation was still tense as skirmishes continued to take place in the wake of Sunday's violence.

According to UNMISS, as a result of this incident, violence erupted in several other areas, and tensions remain high in the region, fueled by reports of further mobilisation of armed youth.

"Civilians in Pariang, in the north of Unity state, are also reportedly moving away from the town due to fears of retaliatory attacks," it said.

UNMISS said its peacekeepers have intensified patrols and will reinforce troop numbers at their temporary base to help protect civilians in the area in response to the deteriorating security situation.

The UN mission said a peacekeeping patrol has also been dispatched to Manga port, another area where there is a reported risk of violence, while a separate patrol is being deployed to the site of the initial violence in Aliny County in Ruweng Administrative Area.

