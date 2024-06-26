Ram temple to be ready by March 2025: Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya, June 26 (IANS) The construction of the entire Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya is likely to be completed by March 2025, while the first and second floors of the temple will be completed by July-end and December this year, respectively.

This information was given by Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

“Construction of the first floor of the temple will be completed by the end of next month. Thereafter, work will begin for the second floor,” Nripendra Mishra told reporters.

“We have set a target to complete the second floor by the end of December this year and the entire temple complex by March next year,” he added.

The statues to be installed at the temple will be carved out of Makrana marble from Rajasthan and the trust has floated a tender to select four sculptors for the job.

More than 1.75 crore devotees have visited the Ram Mandir till date, after its opening on January 22 this year.

“On an average, one lakh devotees visit the temple every day. Since its opening, around 1.75 crore devotees have visited the temple. This figure will reach two crore by the end of this month,” said Nripendra Mishra.

He added that the work on the Ram Katha Museum was starting now and a concept note had been made for it.

The galleries for the displays would be built according to requirement with arrangements for power and air conditioning.

He added, “Our tourism department has made films on Ram Katha. We will try to open the digital gallery for devotees by July 15 or latest by August 15.”

“With the help of the Union government a film on the life of Lord Hanuman will be made in 7D in a gallery. The work for this will be completed in the next five to six months,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.