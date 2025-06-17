UN General Assembly declares Dec 4 as international day against unilateral coercive measures

United Nations, June 17 (IANS) The General Assembly adopted a resolution to proclaim December 4 every year as the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

The resolution urges states to refrain from adopting, promulgating and applying any unilateral economic, financial or trade measures not in accordance with international law and the UN Charter that impede or undermine the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

It expresses the conviction that the establishment of the International Day will complement ongoing efforts aimed at raising global awareness of the adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures and promote greater international cooperation and solidarity among nations in addressing the consequences of such measures.

The resolution was adopted with 116 votes in favor, 51 against, and 6 abstentions. Global North countries, including EU states and Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, voted against it.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general to take the necessary measures and arrangements for the United Nations to commemorate and promote the International Day, including as part of global efforts to raise awareness about the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures not in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The resolution invites all UN member states and observers, organizations of the UN system and other international and regional organisations, as well as civil society, individuals and other relevant stakeholders to observe the International Day and to raise awareness of the negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures not in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, particularly for developing countries.

It requests the president of the General Assembly to organize, on an annual basis and starting from 2025, an informal plenary meeting of the assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.