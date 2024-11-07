Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Vishnupriya Leads in Votings

Vishnupriya Shocks Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Viewers, Leads Voting Despite Controversy

The drama in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu has intensified, with unexpected twists and turns keeping audiences on the edge. Defying expectations, star anchor Vishnupriya has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the voting, despite her polarizing behavior in the house.

Vishnupriya's romantic involvement with fellow contestant Prithvi has been a talking point. Critics accuse her of focusing more on her romantic escapades than contributing meaningfully to the show. However, this strategy seems to be working in her favor, as she garners massive support from viewers.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi Outsmarts Vishnupriya, Teja Calls Out Planned Move

The voting numbers reveal a staggering gap between Vishnupriya and her competitors, underscoring her immense popularity. This development has left many surprised, given the backlash she faced for her attitude and perceived lack of contribution to the show.

As Vishnupriya faces nomination this week, it remains to be seen how the audience will respond. Will her popularity persist, or will the tide turn against her?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nov 6th Highlights , Prerana emerges as new mega chief