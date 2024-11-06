Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi Outsmarts Vishnupriya, Teja Calls Out Planned Move

In a shocking turn of events, Prithvi emerged victorious in the latest task, outsmarting Vishnupriya and securing the coveted contender position. The task, "Key to Contendership," saw contestants vying for the top spot, but Prithvi's strategic gameplay paid off.

Teja, however, alleged that Vishnupriya's loss was a result of a planned move. "You were outsmarted by a well-planned strategy," Teja said, sparking intrigue among viewers.

Interestingly, Prithvi chose to give Vishnupriya another chance, offering her the opportunity to compete again. This twist has left fans wondering what's in store for the contestants.

The competition for the Chief Contender position intensifies, with several contestants vying for the top spot. Who will ultimately claim the coveted position? The suspense will continue until tonight's episode.

