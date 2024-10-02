Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Mid week Elimination, Vishnupriya in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu: Mid-Week Elimination Creates Tension

The Bigg Boss Telugu house has become a hub of tension as the mid-week elimination approaches. After Sonia Akula's departure last week, the remaining 10 contestants are on edge.

This week, six contestants are nominated for elimination: Nabha, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Naini, Aditya Om, and Manikanta.

According to the current voting trends, Nabha leads with 26.22% of the votes, closely followed by Nikhil with 25.62%. Manikanta stands third with 18.94%.

Vishnupriya, with 14.51% of the votes, finds herself in the danger zone. However, Aditya Om's impressive performance in the recent task might change the voting dynamics.

Will Aditya Om's efforts save him from elimination, or will Vishnupriya face the danger? The outcome of the mid-week elimination will be revealed soon.

