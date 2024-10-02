Union Minister Manjhi stresses on Khadi promotion for job generation

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday by visiting the iconic Khadi Bhandar in the national Capital.

Union Minister Manjhi remarked that Mahatma Gandhi promoted Khadi for employment generation and self-reliance, and Indians should follow his path.

"We should promote Khadi as far as we can. That is why we have come here, and ministers are buying Khadi, encouraging people to purchase more. Our presence here at Khadi Bhandar aims to boost the sale of Khadi,” said the Union Minister.

According to official figures, in July the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) registered a robust 15.7 per cent growth in sales to cross a record Rs 1.55 lakh crore and created a staggering 10.17 lakh new jobs in rural areas during the 2023-24 financial year.

The Union Minister also addressed the multifaceted nature of cleanliness saying, “People usually say that cleanliness means keeping the streets clean, wearing clean clothes, or staying healthy. But there is another meaning to it as well. Cleanliness also means that we should be healthy in mind and heart, do good for others, and cause no harm. If we practice this, it will strengthen our brotherhood, and India will progress.”

On the current flood situation in Bihar, Union Minister Manjhi remarked, “The flood situation in Bihar is quite severe due to a large amount of water being released from Nepal. Our government is working to control the water, and efforts are underway to provide relief to those affected by the floods."

The Union Minister further said, "Fortunately, no significant casualties have been reported thus far. The governments of Nepal and India along with the state government of Bihar need to reach at a conclusion on this matter at the earliest. I am hopeful that PM Modi is vigilant and active in addressing these issues. A resolution is anticipated soon.”

