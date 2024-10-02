Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 1st Highlights, Yashmi's True Colors Exposed!

"Bigg Boss 8 Day 30 Highlights: Betrayal and Backstabbing

The game has taken a drastic turn in the Bigg Boss 8 house! Week five nominations have left Nikhil, Vishnupriya, Nainika, Nagamanikantha, Aditya, and Nabeel on edge.

Tuesday's episode was filled with drama and action. Yashmi's explosive conversation with Prerna revealed her true feelings about Manikantha and Aditya. "Cheating by trusting, that's the game," Yashmi fumed, exposing Manikantha's duplicitous nature.

But Yashmi's own actions raised eyebrows. Her over-the-top celebrations after winning a game sparked criticism, especially after she belittled Nabeel's efforts. "He runs when the game is called, but whatever he played, he played like crap," she mocked.

Bigg Boss threw a curveball with three challenges designed to stop wild card entries:

1. "Unlock the Lock": Vishnupriya and Nikhil failed to complete the task in time.

1. "Careful If You Don't Walk": Yashmi triumphed over Manikantha, sparking wild celebrations from her tribe.

1. "Roll Baby Roll": Aditya emerged victorious against Nabeel.

The Shakti Clan's double win blocked two wild card entries, intensifying the competition.

Yashmi's flip-flopping on Nabeel's abilities raised questions. Just days ago, she praised him on Weekend, but now calls his game "rubbish." The true colors of the contestants are finally revealing themselves.



