Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Wild card entry , who's this contestant ?

"Get ready for a dramatic twist in Bigg Boss 8! The competition has been heating up, and the stakes are higher than ever. Last week's elimination of Sonia sent shockwaves through the Kantara clan, and now six contestants are on the chopping block, awaiting their fate in the mid-week elimination.

But that's not all - the buzz around wild card entries has reached a fever pitch! Social media is abuzz with speculations, and the organizers have cleverly fueled the fire by releasing a cryptic photo of a mysterious contestant in the shadows.

Is it Tasty Teja, the fan favorite from last season, making a comeback? Or will it be Avinash, Hariteja, Rohini, Anchor Ravi, or Nayani Pavani shaking things up in the house? The suspense is killing us!

Meanwhile, inside the house, tensions ran high as contestants battled it out in the "Be careful or you will fall" task. Nainika pleaded to be excused due to her nomination, Prerna's health issues kept her on the sidelines, and Sita breathed a sigh of relief as the chief. Manikantha and Yashmi went head-to-head, but who emerged victorious? You'll have to tune in to find out!

The stage is set for a thrilling weekend, and we can't wait to see who will be the first wild card entry to shake up the dynamics of Bigg Boss 8.

Also read: Triptii Dimri Sizzles on Ramp for 'Namo Bharat'