Trinamool condemns rape threat to Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter

Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS) Trinamool Congress on Monday strongly condemned the alleged ‘rape threat’ to party General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

A video of the ‘rape threat’ - gone viral - was reportedly given during a protest rally who were protesting against the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed police to initiate necessary action.

Riju Dutta, a spokesman of the state unit of Trinamool Congress condemned the alleged threats and claimed that threats were being issued by “a bunch of animals" under the pretext of ‘Justice for R.G. Kar’.

Dutta described the perpetrators as “potential rapists and murderers”, claiming that they do not deserve to be part of a civil society. He also called for the perpetrators to be held accountable, asserting that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Trinamool leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien too condemned the alleged rape threat.

“Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before but today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words are enough to condemn this gutter-level threat to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW,” O’Brien said in a statement posted on X.

Earlier the WBCPCR chairperson Tulika Das had written a letter to the superintendent of Basirhat district police asking the police to furnish an action taken report of the case along with copies of the FIR and other relevant documents, to the commission within two days of the receipt of the letter to enable the commission to take further steps in the instant case.

