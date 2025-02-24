Trailer of Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Onir’s anthology of powerful stories ‘My Melbourne’ releases

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The trailer of Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das’ anthology of four powerful stories, “My Melbourne,” has been released.

The anthology featuring four compelling stories set in Melbourne, offers a sneak peek into thought-provoking narratives that explore themes of human connection, resilience, and identity. Set against Melbourne’s multicultural landscape, “My Melbourne” highlights the distinct journeys of four characters, each navigating their own personal struggles.

With its India release slated for March 14, 2025, the film brings together the creative brilliance of four Indian filmmakers—Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir. A source shared that the four upcoming stories, each directed by a different filmmaker, are inspired by real-life incidents and offer a window into Melbourne's diverse communities. The narratives tackle universally relevant themes such as race, gender, sexuality, and disability, highlighting both individual and collective struggles. Ultimately, the stories celebrate the power of inclusivity, identity, and human connection.

“Nandini,” directed by Onir, tells the poignant story of Indraneel, a queer Indian man who reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne to fulfill a ceremonial ritual. The film delves into the complexities of their fractured relationship, exploring themes of forgiveness, reconciliation, and the healing process amidst grief.

“Jules,” directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of Sakshi, a newly married woman who forms an unexpected bond with Jules, a homeless woman. As they navigate their individual struggles, they discover the transformative power of connection despite their differences.

“Emma,” helmed by Rima Das, follows the journey of a talented deaf dancer who battles self-doubt and discrimination. When she meets another deaf dancer by chance, their encounter inspires her to embrace her uniqueness and discover her inner strength.

Kabir Khan’s directorial "Setara" is based on the real-life story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl who starts anew in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. Amidst family tensions and the weight of past trauma, she finds a sense of belonging through cricket and her resilience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.