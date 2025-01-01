Tourists turn out in large numbers to celebrate New Year in Valmiki Tiger Reserve

Patna, Jan 1 (IANS) The Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) and its surrounding ranges Manguraha and Gobardhana, are buzzing with activity as tourists flocked to celebrate the first day of the New Year on Wednesday.

With more than one lakh visitors anticipated, the influx is noticeably larger than the 70,000 tourists seen last year.

From the early hours of the day, tourists have been arriving in large numbers, setting up tents and holding picnics amid the natural beauty of the reserve.

Hotels, restaurants, and even private homestays are fully occupied to cater to the swelling crowds.

This surge in tourism not only reflects the popularity of VTR as a New Year's destination but also underscores its growing appeal as a hub for recreation and relaxation.

The VTR administration has implemented extensive measures to manage the significant influx of tourists and ensure safety during the New Year celebrations.

Security forces, including personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), district police, and forest department, have been deployed throughout the region.

Continuous monitoring of the forest areas and vigilance against suspicious activities at popular tourist spots are in place to maintain order.

Tourists are not only thronging VTR but are also visiting nearby scenic locations such as Paniyhava on the banks of the Gandak River, Dhanaha-Ratwal Bridge and Nandangarh in Lauriya.

Security arrangements have been extended to all these sites to accommodate the heavy tourist inflow.

Dr. Neshamani, Forest Conservator and Area Director confirmed the surge in visitors to VTR’s tourist centres and highlighted the comprehensive preparations undertaken by the administration.

VTR, situated in the Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district on the Indo-Nepal border, is celebrated for its rich biodiversity.

It is home to tigers, leopards, blackbucks, and a variety of other species, making it a favoured destination for nature enthusiasts and holidaymakers alike.

