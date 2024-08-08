Viral: Sobhita about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement took the internet by storm after a long time of dating rumours. The couple were officially engaged privately at Nagarjuna's residence in the presence of family and friends. Nagarjuna shared the official photos on his Twitter account to bless the couple's happy life. But this engagement announcement got mixed reactions and almost hate reactions from Samantha's fans.

After the official announcement, a video of Sobhita praising Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is going viral. In the video, she was seen praising both actors for their performances.

The video:

