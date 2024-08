August 08, 2024

Tadepalli: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a series of meetings with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members from Pendurthi, Payakaraopeta, and Narsipatnam constituencies and said Chandrababu is committing atrocities with money and power, and a message should be sent with the upcoming MLC election that injustice and exploitation will not prevail.