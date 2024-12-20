Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Earnings Slow Down, Hits Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide

The box office success story of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' experienced its first major slowdown on its 15th day. The movie, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, recorded a net collection of approximately Rs 17.75 crore on that day. This represents a 13% drop from the earnings of the previous day, dashing hopes of the film crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark within this period.

Despite the setback, the film concluded its second week on a strong note, accumulating a total of Rs 264.9 crore. The regional breakdown of the total collections reveals Rs 621.6 crore for the Hindi version, Rs 295.6 crore for the Telugu version, and Rs 52.4 crore for the Tamil version. These numbers showcase the widespread appeal of the movie across different linguistic markets.

Initial projections for the Hindi dubbed version had placed lifetime earnings at Rs 800 crore. However, with the recent slowdown, industry insiders have revised expectations, now estimating a total of around Rs 750 crore. The reduction in screenings at theaters, as cinema chains make room for new releases, is cited as one of the main reasons for the adjustment in forecasts.

The movie's initial weeks were marked by a phenomenal box office run, especially after the clash with Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' was averted. But fresh competition has since emerged with the arrival of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and 'Baby John', both set to release during the extended Christmas weekend. This festive period could further challenge 'Pushpa 2’s' hold on the box office.

Even with the current decline in daily earnings, 'Pushpa 2' continues to perform strongly in the Hindi-speaking regions, a testament to Allu Arjun’s growing influence as a pan-India star. Film enthusiasts and industry trackers will be closely observing how the film holds up against the new wave of releases during the holiday season.

On a global scale, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the "fastest Indian film to gross Rs 1,500 crore worldwide," as announced by the production team. The movie, which follows the massive success of its 2021 prequel 'Pushpa: The Rise', hit theaters on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, making it accessible to audiences across the nation and beyond.

