Pushpa 2 Total Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses Rs 1,871 Crore Worldwide

Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has made history by securing its place as one of the top two highest-grossing Indian films of all time. According to Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, the action-packed drama has amassed a staggering worldwide collection of ₹1,871 crore.

The production house shared the milestone on social media, stating, “Shattering many records and creating new ones, #Pushpa2TheRule stands tall as INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT.”

Box Office Rankings: Where Pushpa 2 Stands

Prior to Pushpa 2, Aamir Khan’s Dangal held the record as the highest-grossing Indian film, earning an impressive ₹2,122.3 crore, largely due to its phenomenal success in China.

Meanwhile,

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion set new cinematic benchmarks with a ₹1,788.06 crore collection, showcasing the grandeur of Indian filmmaking. Other top-grossing Indian films include:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹921.93 crore) – Salman Khan’s emotional drama about cross-border ties.

Secret Superstar (₹912.75 crore) – A sleeper hit that gained massive traction in China.

PK (₹792 crore) – A satirical film featuring Aamir Khan that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Robo 2.0 (₹723.30 crore) – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi spectacle.

According to Sacnilk, the last recorded box office figure for Pushpa 2 stood at ₹1,742.1 crore, though Mythri Movie Makers claim a higher number.

Pushpa 2’s OTT Release

The much-anticipated digital release of Pushpa 2: The Rule took place on January 30 on Netflix. Initially, the film was available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, due to an overwhelming demand for the Hindi version, Netflix India released it in Hindi as well.

Plot Overview

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the journey of Pushpa Raj as he expands his smuggling empire while battling powerful enemies. The film pits him against the formidable SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, adding emotional depth to the high-octane action drama.

With its record-breaking success at the box office and strong streaming presence, Pushpa 2: The Rule cements itself as one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history.