BJP, JD(U) condemn Udit Raj's remarks on Mayawati; accuse Cong of insulting Dalits

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The BJP and JD(U) on Tuesday strongly criticised Congress leader Udit Raj for his controversial remarks about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, accusing the Congress of insulting Dalits.

The JD(U) claimed that the tone of Congress leaders was deteriorating due to panic and frustration.

The controversy erupted after Udit Raj's remarks on Monday during an event in Lucknow, where he suggested that Mayawati should be "throttled" for allegedly stifling social welfare movements.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Congress is insulting Dalits with this statement. They are insulting a prominent Dalit leader like Mayawati. It's time to throttle the Congress party as well. The Congress is engaging in the politics of strangulation, and this will cost them dearly."

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also condemned Raj's statement, saying, "The tone of Congress leaders is worsening due to panic and frustration. Such statements are unacceptable in any democratic country. This is extremely insulting.

"Politically, we may have disagreements, but Mayawati ji, who has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh multiple times, built a strong base for her party. To talk about strangling her is a shameful and unfortunate statement. The entire country should condemn this in the strongest terms."

Udit Raj's comments triggered a row after he accused Mayawati of "strangling social welfare movements" and claimed that "the time had come to strangle her."

Mayawati swiftly responded, accusing the Congress of consistently ignoring the "humanitarian struggle" of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, who fought for the self-respect of oppressed Dalits.

Raj's remarks sparked a strong backlash from Mayawati, who said, "The Congress, which has always rejected Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's struggle for the self-respect and self-esteem of millions of oppressed Dalits and Bahujans, can never be true to his thinking and policies."

Mayawati, whose party has faced electoral setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and nationally, also accused the Congress of using Ambedkar's name for political gains.

"No matter how many programmes the Congress organises in the name of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Mandal, Jai Samvidhan' for political and electoral advantages, the followers of Babasaheb will not be misled. They are aware and vigilant, and they are struggling to stand on their own feet," she asserted.

