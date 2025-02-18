Niharika: I Dreamt of Marrying Mahesh Babu When I Was 5

Niharika NM, a popular social media influencer, has recently made a transition from Instagram to the silver screen. She is gaining fame with film offers in both Telugu and Tamil industries. Niharika, who had previously worked on promotional reels with big stars like Yash and Mahesh Babu, is now becoming a heroine. Her journey from social media to movies is inspiring to many.

Niharika’s deep admiration for Mahesh Babu is hard to miss. In several interviews, she has spoken about her long-time crush on him. She first saw Mahesh Babu in the movie Murari when she was just five years old. Although she didn’t fully understand the feeling at that age, she immediately recognized him as her idol. Since that moment, Mahesh Babu has continued to be her crush.

In a recent interview, Niharika felt shy talking about Mahesh Babu. She mentioned that she has never seen anyone like him and described him as “amazing.” She even said that if “milk became a man, it would be Mahesh Babu.” This surprising comment left everyone in awe.

Niharika also felt proud about something special. She was thrilled to mention that Mahesh Babu, who doesn’t usually do reels with anyone, made an exception for her. They even did two reels together before the release of films, something that made Niharika feel incredibly lucky.

With her rise in the film industry and her ongoing admiration for Mahesh Babu, Niharika NM is definitely a star to watch.