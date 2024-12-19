Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Nears Rs 1,000 Crore Mark in India

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has had an outstanding run at the box office, nearing the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India after two weeks. The film, directed by Sukumar and released on December 5, has shown strong earnings, particularly in the Hindi-speaking regions. By the end of its 14th day, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 973.2 crore nett in India.

On Day 14, the film earned Rs 20.8 crore nett across India. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 brought in Rs 16.25 crore, while the Telugu version made Rs 3.25 crore. This steady performance indicates that the film continues to attract large audiences, even after two weeks in theaters.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has crossed the Rs 600-crore mark, and the Telugu version has earned Rs 293.3 crore nett so far. These strong figures show that the film is performing well across multiple regions.

Here’s the breakdown of Pushpa 2's box office collections in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore (including paid premiere shows on December 4)

Day 9: Rs 36.4 crore

Day 10: Rs 63.3 crore

Day 11: Rs 76.6 crore

Day 12: Rs 26.95 crore

Day 13: Rs 24.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.8 crore

Total: Rs 973.2 crore

The film’s continued success, especially on Day 14 with double-digit earnings, shows it’s still going strong in theaters. As Pushpa 2 heads toward the Rs 1,000-crore club, audiences are excited to see how far the film will go in the coming weeks

