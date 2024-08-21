Pawan Kalyan's Birthday Gift to Fans

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, currently busy with his administrative duties as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, has a special treat in store for his fans on his birthday, September 2nd. The team of his upcoming film, OG, is gearing up to release a song from the movie, confirms producer DVV Danayya.

Earlier rumors suggested a teaser release, but sources close to the project reveal that a song will be unveiled on Pawan's special day. This news has heightened the excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting any update about the film.

OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Priyanka Arul Mohan alongside Pawan Kalyan, has been generating immense curiosity and expectations. The special teaser released last year received a positive response, and this new song release is expected to further boost the hype around the film.

Pawan Kalyan, known for his commitment to his projects, had promised to allocate time for completing the pending shoots of his signed films, despite his busy schedule. This song release is a proof, to his dedication to his craft and his fans.