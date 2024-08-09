Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will seperate in 2027, says astrologer Venu Swamy!

Regarding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, a well-known and controversial astrologer has made shocking comments. He claimed he would predict the future of their marriage. In the past, he predicted the breakup of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's marriage, which came true in 2021.

Yesterday, Venu Swamy posted a WhatsApp status that quickly gained traction on social media. A day after the couple's engagement, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Venu Swamy announced that he would make his prediction.

The astrologer now claims that the engaged couple will separate in 2027 due to another woman. He stated that the time of their engagement was not auspicious and that their horoscopes did not match. Despite his prediction, he expressed his hope that it would fail and that the couple would live happily together for a lifetime, offering them his blessings. A past video of his prediction is now going viral on the internet.