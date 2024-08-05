Murari comeback: Collects Rs 1 Crore before theatre release.

Murari is to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of Super Star Mahesh Babu's birthday. Since its re-release announcement, social media has been full of Murari movie videos and songs. This 2001 movie starred Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre and was directed by Krisha Vamshi. It is once again released on August 9 in theatres.

Even before its re-release, the movie's pre-booking collections have created a sensation, maintaining its appeal even after 22 years. Tickets were snapped up as soon as they became available. With collections reaching Rs 1 crore already, the movie is expected to hit Rs 2 crore before bookings close. Meanwhile, Director Krishna Vamshi has been actively promoting the re-release on his social media accounts.

