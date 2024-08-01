Keerthy Suresh's heart melts for Nani's son!

Some friendships start on the sets and continue beyond work in the cinema industry.

South Indian actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh share a sweet bond between them, including their families, especially his son, Junnu(Arjun). Keerthy and Nani collaborated in Nenu Local and Dasara with beautiful off-screen moments.

In a recent interview during her Raghu Tatha promotions, the Dasara actress shared her sweet relationship with Junnu. Nani's son calls her Keerthy Attha, which warms her heart, and he becomes her stressbuster.

The actress continued to play sweet voice notes of the boy. She described their relationship, describing how his cuteness and charm lifted her mood. She says she is happy as the boy is growing up fast, which excites her every time she visits him in Hyderabad.

