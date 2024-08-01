Squid Game 2 is coming, catch up on Season 1!

Squid game makers are all set to thrill the fans by releasing the new season 2 trailer and its release date, December 26. The highly anticipated survival thriller is now ready after leaving the fans with heavy expectations with its cliffhanger ending of season 1. Additionally, viewers will get a sneak peek at the third and final season's premiere. This global sensation is hitting the screens after three years of utmost anticipation.

The season 2 trailer left fans in awe and shock when the deadly survival game resumed after the players returned to the island. The sneak peek made it clear that this season will be even more dangerous, with even higher stakes. The scary doll, Young Hee, is to return to target more players with her hazardous games.

Let's catch up with Season 1:

The Korean series Squid Game Season 1 was released in 2021, and the twists and turns hooked up the viewers. With 100 players clad in green jumpsuits, they are playing games with each other for considerable prize money. The twist is that winning comes at a deadly cost. The storyline circles Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, who is surviving in the game along with other players. Throughout the drama, Gi-hun forms a strategic alliance with his friend Cho Sang-woo, played by Park Hae-soo, an older man named Oh Il-Nam, played by Oh Yeong-su, and some others in order to get through the games.

Further, a gang led by Jang Deok Su is trying to force their way up by killing other opponents. In the end, Seong Gi-hun wins the game and unmasks Oh Il Nam as the game creator. After much deliberation, he finally agrees to his offer so that he can uncover the game's secrets and settle the score with his friends' murderers.

Entangled in this covert scheme of organ trafficking from dead players is also a player who happens to be an undercover police officer named Jun-ho. His brother turns out to be the natural masked host, although he dies trying to find his secret. This subplot should be taken further in the next season.

