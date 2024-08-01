Ridhima Pandit shares her 'secrets' before her 'biggest cheerleader'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Ridhima Pandit has dropped a fun prank video with her Aaji (grandmother), revealing her "secrets," alongside her "biggest cheerleader."

Ridhima took to Instagram, where she has 2.3 million followers, and can be seen wearing a pink shirt, and is sitting on the floor of her house. While, her grandmother is sitting behind her on the couch.

In the video we can see Ridhima saying: “Aaji, I am recording a video about myself. Aap thoda bahut dikhoge to chalega na?”

To this her granny replies: “Chalega.”

She then went on to say in the video: “Hi everyone, today I am going to tell you all some things about my life which I have never shared with anyone before. I wake up daily at 5 a.m. and do Yoga for one hour. Then I prepare a meal for my entire family.”

The actress further added: “I don’t like to spend money at all.”

The video ends with her grandmother laughing on all the "secrets" revealed by Ridhima.

The post is captioned: “My biggest secret keeper n cheerleader, should I make more reels with Aaji?? #partnerincrime #prank #humour.”

The video has garnered 131K views. Actress Divya Agarwal commented: “Hahahaha this is a fabulous idea… I shall use it too.”

On the work front, Ridhima is best known for her role of Rajni in the show ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’. She had also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ and became the second runner-up.

The 34-year-old actress also participated in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

She has been a part of other shows like ‘The Drama Company’, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, ‘Haiwaan: The Monster’, and ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

