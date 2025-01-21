IT Raids on Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers

The Income Tax Department conducts raids on several big-wigs of the Telugu film industry in a major crackdown on tax evasion, including filmmaker and Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation (TFFDC) Chairman Dil Raju.

The raids started early on Tuesday morning at Dil Raju's residence in Ujas Villas, Jubilee Hills, and his other properties. The IT department is verifying suspected tax evasion by Dil Raju, who has diverse business interests in the Telugu-speaking states, including film production, distribution, and real estate.

Dil Raju's recent filmography includes the films "Game Changer" and "Sankranthiki Vasthunam", both of which were released during the Sankranthi season. While "Game Changer" received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, "Sankranthiki Vasthunam" became a significant commercial success.

Other major producers who have been hit in the Telugu film industry include those who own Mythri Movie Makers. Their houses, Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar and CEO Cherry were all raided along with their offices.

According to reports, 55 teams simultaneously conducted raids at eight different sites. The IT department is likely to give more information on the raids and the alleged tax evasion in the coming days.

The Telugu film industry has been put under the scanner in recent times, and several high-profile cases of tax evasion and money laundering have come into the open. The IT raids on Dil Raju and others are likely to send shock waves through the industry and may even lead to further investigations and arrests.

Also read: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding Date Revealed!