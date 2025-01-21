Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding Date Revealed!

The Tollywood industry is excitedly buzzing as Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are all set to tie the knot on March 24 this year. The couple, who got engaged last year ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, has opted for an intimate ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Annapurna Studios is close to Akhil's heart because it was founded by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The studio has witnessed several unforgettable moments in the Akkineni family's history, and now it will host Akhil's special day.

It will be a small, low-profile affair with a minimum guest list. However, top personalities from the film industry and politics are to attend the marriage ceremony. Even though there have been rumours that the couple would opt for a destination wedding, no official statement has been given by the couple so far.

Akhil Akkineni is the son of the actor Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. He has been creating waves in the Tollywood industry with his charming performances. Zainab Ravdjee is a fashion designer and the daughter of a businessman.

The couple's engagement last year was a grand affair, and the wedding is supposed to be on par with it. The big day is around the corner, and fans and well-wishers are waiting anxiously to wish the newlywed couple all the very best.

