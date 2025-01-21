Kritika Kamra: Consciously let go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) From portraying a tough spy in “For Your Eyes Only” or a sharp-witted cop in “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, actress Kritika Kamra shared that she is drawn to roles that break stereotypes and that she consciously lets go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women.

She wants to tell stories that show women in a stronger light.

“I want to tell stories that reflect strong, multi-dimensional women who stand their ground and challenge societal expectations. It’s not just about playing different roles; it’s about representing characters with purpose and depth that inspire audiences," said the actress.

Highlighting her approach, she stated, “I’ve consciously let go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women. My characters stand on their own terms. They have agency, resilience, and a voice that demands to be heard.”

“As an actor, I feel a responsibility to portray women who embody strength and individuality,” said Kritika.

On the work front, Kritika will next be seen in 'Matka King'. It delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the Matka King.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron', which was released in 2018. She also has in 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi.

