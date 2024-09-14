Devara Promotions: Jr NTR, Siddhu, Vishak Sen's Unique Strategy

A new trend has emerged for promoting newly released or upcoming movies. In the past, whenever a film was scheduled for its release, anchors held promotional events. But for a change, film stars are now hosting the promotional events.

Recently, directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Anil Ravipudi were seen interviewing the RRR cast, and Harish Shankar interviewed the Acharya cast. Following the trend, the Devara team is also expected to have a promotional event by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishak Sen.

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released on September 27. It stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie team is busy with promotions ahead of its release, and a screenshot of Siddhu, Vishvak Sen, Jr NTR, and Koratala Siva has been going viral. It is a known fact that these two young heroes are fans of Tarak, which builds the anticipation of the show.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also interviewed the Devara crew. In an interview with Karan Johar, Tarak and Alia Bhatt promoted Devara and Jigra, Alia's upcoming film. The Kapil Sharma Show featured participation from the Devara actors and crew.

