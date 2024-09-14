Tejashwi slams NDA for Mithilanchal's 'underdevelopment'

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their alleged failure to develop the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

Addressing media persons in Madhubani, Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said despite the support from Mithilanchal's districts - such as Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, and others - the NDA, over the past 20 years, has "failed" to develop the region.

"The region witnesses frequent flooding and significant youth migration, why the NDA government has not addressed these problems," he pointed out.

"Due to the lack of effective flood management in Mithilanchal, these districts are heavily battered by nature's fury, resulting in significant migration from the region," Tejashwi said.

"I want to ask the double engine government how many industries or food processing units have been established in Mithilanchal," he said.

He said: "If voted to power, we will form Mithilanchal Development Authority (MDA) to ensure comprehensive development of the region."

Tejashwi, the former deputy chief minister, said," Due to wrong policies of the Central and state governments, people are facing financial constraints. They have limited earnings but their expenses are higher."

"Bihar has the lowest per capita income in the country, but the people's expenses are very high. That's why I promised that if the RJD government will be formed in Bihar, we will provide 200 units of free electricity to alleviate some of the financial pressure on residents," he said.

Tejashwi criticised the Nitish Kumar government for "over-complicating" the land survey process which resulted in significant "corruption" in government offices.

He expressed concern about the land survey in the state, saying, "The state government introduced the survey with complex rules and inadequate planning, leading to challenges for people in organising necessary documentation. I believe the complexities introduced by the government have facilitated corrupt practices and hindered effective management of land survey."

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled in 2025.

