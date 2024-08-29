Balakrishna's 50-Year milestone: Allu Arjun's special invite goes viral!

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna completed his 50-year journey in the film industry. This achievement will be celebrated grandly on September 1 in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun received a special invitation for this celebration. To invite the stylish star, TFPC, TFCC, and MAA Association members personally visited him to present the invitation card.

Bunny is currently busy with his next big project, Pushpa 2, which will be released on December 6 to entertain the audience. Under Sukumar's direction, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have already sparked with the Pushpa, and fans are eagerly waiting for the pair to be on the screen.