Anil Ravipudi's Satire on Game Changer Box Office Collections?

The Telugu film industry has been abuzz with the recent IT raids on several prominent industry figures. Director Anil Ravipudi, whose film "Sankranti" has been faring well at the box office, was questioned about the raids at the film's success meet.

Anil Ravipudi quipped with a dash of humour that perhaps the IT department had fixed Sankranti as the date for the raids because of his film's title. On a serious note, he added that producer Dil Raju, who has been facing IT raids, is not the only one being investigated. "Many others in the industry are also being raided," Ravipudi stated.

When questioned on the collections at the box office of 'Sankranti', Anil Ravipudi clarified that they only posted their original collections, which included GST. "We wanted to give people a pretty good idea of how family comedy genres can also do well in the industry," he says. "By posting the collections, we were trying to show people that this kind of movie could also do well at theatres."

Anil Ravipudi's remarks come at a time when the Telugu film industry is facing increased scrutiny from the IT department. The raids have raised questions about the financial transactions in the industry; however, Ravipudi's comments are of the notion that the industry is taking the raids with stability. But some fans taking his comments on box office collections as a satire on Game Changer collections.

Talking about the success of "Sankranti", Ravipudi seemed to be well satisfied with how the film fared. According to him, it has been established that family comedies can, after all still work in films. "We are happy with the way it has been received," he added. "We just hope to carry on making those films that audience will enjoy.

Also read: India's First Made-in-India Semiconductor Chip to Launch in 2025: Vaishnaw