India's First Made-in-India Semiconductor Chip to Launch in 2025: Vaishnaw

The Semicon India Programme is set to revolutionize India's semiconductor industry. The government has sanctioned five semiconductor projects and supported 16 semiconductor design companies, which have attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore. This initiative is expected to propel India to the forefront of the global semiconductor industry.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the first "made-in-India" semiconductor will roll out in 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's journey to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. Vaishnaw expressed confidence in India's semiconductor industry, citing the government's efforts to support its growth.

The Indian semiconductor market is projected to grow from $38 billion in 2023 to $109 billion by 2030, triggered by increasing demand from sectors like electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. A number of the major companies in the semiconductor industry have expressed keen interest in the policies initiated by the government, as well as the collaborations between India and the US to co-develop cutting-edge technologies in the telecom and semiconductor industries.

Government support for the semiconductor industry is instrumental in the attraction of investment and growth in the country. The Semicon India Programme is therefore structured to encourage companies to invest in semiconductor manufacturing and design in India by providing incentives and support.

It will be a good time for the semiconductor industry when India becomes an investment-friendly destination. With this support from the government and collaborations in the industry, India is poised to become one of the top players in the global semiconductor market. The roll-out of the first "made-in-India" semiconductor in 2025 will be the hallmark of this journey as India joins the elite club of countries designing and manufacturing semiconductors.

Vaishnaw's statement that India has emerged as the most trusted place amid disruptions across the world is a testament to the country's growing reputation as a reliable investment destination. With the world struggling with economic uncertainty, India's stability and growth prospects make it an attractive option for investors. The semiconductor industry is just one example of how India is leveraging its strengths to become a major player in the global economy.

Also read: