Coalition govt going back on its promises to employees

Tadepalli, Jan 23: Former State president of APNGOs Nalamaru Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the coalition government has failed to implement its promises made to employees by going back on it promises and demanded for setting up of Pay Revision Commission and clear all dues besides disbursing salaries on time.

Speaking media here on Thursday, he said the coalition government had given nine promises and has failed to implement them and over three lakh employees are looking forward for their dues and other benefits as announced by the collation partners during electioneering.

The government has failed to appoint Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and when it would take form is not known. Hence we demand to declare an interim relief (IR) from July 1, 2023, which is the due date to employees and pensioners.

The total amount due to employees is Rs 26,000 crores which needs to be cleared and the government is not taking up the issue, he said adding that the salaries were paid on first day for only two months and then on the lag started.

On the pension scheme, the coalition has promised to revise it but the staff has no clarity on which scheme is being considered. On the allowances part, it was promised to give a better package after review which was not done.

The leave encashment, besides medical reimbursement and retirement benefits are not being paid on time causing difficulties among the staff who are getting restless.

The finance minister has announced Rs 1,000 crore as Sankranti gift which is ironical as if any scheme will be announced and what is being disbursed is what is due and that too there are many lacunas. The previous government used to sort out matters with the stakeholders in a transparent manner, he said.

The flip-flop policy on volunteer system still continues as they were used during election time and not the promised Rs 10,000 but the sanctioned Rs 5,000 monthly honorarium is also not being paid. The mega DSC, unemployment stipend did not take off. We demand that the all the nine assurances given by the coalition partners during electioneering be fulfilled immediately.