PM Modi praises Sudhir Yaduvanshi as he performs his track ‘Aao Ji’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) After wooing music lovers with his soulful melodies, singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi recently got a chance to flaunt his talent in front of the most influential person in the country, the honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi performed one of his recent tracks "Aao Ji" in front of the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer dedicated the song to the awesome Indian diaspora and every Indian across the globe.

Dropping a sneak peek of his performance on social media, Sudhir Yaduvanshi wrote in the caption, "Thank you, @rickykej sir, for this wonderful opportunity. Performing in front of @narendramodi Modi ji was like a dream come true for me. I have always been an admirer of his work and always will be. 🇮🇳"

Sudhir Yaduvanshi managed to leave the honorable Prime Minister enchanted with his mesmerizing voice and talent. Not just that, he was even appreciated by our honorable Prime Minister.

The clip shared by the singer also included the following words of appreciation from the PM, "The welcome song that played today, I am certain that it will be played in the future whenever an event of the Indian diaspora takes place".

The song is a result of Sudhir Yaduvanshi's creative collaboration with Ricky Kej and various other artists.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi is best known for songs like "Shambhu", "Kaawaa Kaawaa", "Rang Hai Ri", "Cha Chadheya", "Bam Bhole Bam", "Main Fariyadi", "Jeena Nai Jeena", "Image Banayenge", "Layi Vi Na Gayi", and "Sukoon Ban Gaya", to name just a few.

In the meantime, Sudhir Yaduvanshi has an exciting work lineup ahead. However, an official announcement is expected to take place soon when the time is right.

The last couple of years in particular have been exceptionally well for the singer with him reaching new heights with his every track.

