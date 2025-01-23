Sonam Kapoor channels her inner diva as she flaunts her breezy sweats

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor has cemented her position as a true blue fashionista in the industry. The stunner makes heads turn with every look she decides to try on. The 'Neerja' actress recently took to the stories section of her official IG and posted a video flaunting her latest pair of sweats.

Seems like these sweats were gifted to Sonam Kapoor by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Posing in a black tracksuit with a white crop top, she wrote, "@rheakapoor love my sweats".

On another note, Sonam Kapoor recently joined the ranks of Oscar-winning actresses Charlize Theron, and Wimbledon champion Venus Williams for luxury label Dior’s first campaign of 2025. Additionally, Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike, Venus Williams, and Xin Liu have also been roped in as the new faces of Dior Capture femininity. The campaign is an attempt to reinvent Capture, Dior's pioneering line.

Sharing her views on her recent collaboration, Sonam Kapoor was quoted saying, “Dior and I have shared a long-standing relationship and I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world. It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times and Dior Capture is just that. Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science."

The diva further revealed that Dior represents the strength of women, "Just how Dior Capture expresses the strength of women around the world - irrespective of their backgrounds, stories and life choices — I hope through this campaign, people embrace the best version of themselves — and draw strength from within to get the confidence they need.”

Shifting our focus to Sonam Kapoor's professional commitments, the actress has been roped in to be a part of "Battle for Bittora". A cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name, the project has been produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

