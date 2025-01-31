Allu Arjun,Chief Guest for Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre Release Event

Allu Arjun is set to make his much-awaited return to public events tomorrow, February 1, as the chief guest for the pre-release ceremony of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel. After a period of reduced media appearances, following an incident during the Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun’s fans are thrilled to see him back in action.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role and Sai Pallavi as the female lead, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. The film, which has already completed its shooting, is scheduled for release on February 7. The team is now gearing up for promotional activities ahead of its launch.

The pre-release event on February 1 is expected to be a grand occasion, with Allu Arjun’s presence adding an extra layer of excitement. Fans of the actor are eagerly anticipating his return to the spotlight, marking his first public appearance in some time. His participation is sure to elevate the film’s buzz as it approaches its release date.