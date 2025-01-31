400 Maha legislature employees face disciplinary action for skipping Republic Day function

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) In a major crackdown, the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has issued show cause notices to approximately 400 employees across A, B, C, and D categories for failing to attend the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony at Vidhan Bhavan. The notices warn of disciplinary action under the stipulated rules.

The action follows directives from Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, who was elected unopposed on December 19 during the winter session. The post had remained vacant since July 7, 2022, following the completion of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term.

According to legislature secretariat sources, this is the first instance where such a large number of employees -- around 400 -- have been asked to provide explanations for their absence from the official function. The notices, issued on January 29, emphasize that attendance at the Republic Day function was a national duty and had been mandated via official notification. Employees were also required to register their presence through biometric attendance.

"Upon reviewing biometric attendance records, it was found that you were absent despite the mandate. This constitutes a violation of Section 3.1 (1), (2), and (3) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979," the notice states.

The employees have been asked to submit written explanations within three days of receiving the notice. "Failure to provide an explanation will be taken as a refusal to comply, and disciplinary action will follow accordingly," the notice warns.

Since assuming office, Chairman Ram Shinde has initiated a series of meetings with officers and staff to enhance the efficiency of the legislature’s functioning. As per Maharashtra Legislature Rules, the Legislative Council Chairman holds supreme authority in administrative and financial matters. Shinde has reportedly made it clear that he is a "no-nonsense administrator" and will not tolerate violations of legislative norms or laxity in official conduct.

